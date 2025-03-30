CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $205.88 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,866,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 54,204 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Amphenol worth $205,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APH. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 328.9% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 703.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $66.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.78. The firm has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $79.39.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

