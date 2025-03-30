CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $126.41 Million Holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 264.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,255 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 1.15% of monday.com worth $126,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in monday.com by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,512,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,014,000 after buying an additional 798,791 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 830,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,606,000 after acquiring an additional 100,333 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,295,000 after acquiring an additional 21,585 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in monday.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 540,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,079,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in monday.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 499,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,708,000 after purchasing an additional 96,222 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $247.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.30. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $174.75 and a 52-week high of $342.64. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 411.68, a PEG ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.27.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 3.33%. On average, research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on monday.com from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on monday.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.45.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

