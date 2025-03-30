Christie Group (LON:CTG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2025

Christie Group plc (LON:CTGGet Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107.07 ($1.39) and traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.42). Christie Group shares last traded at GBX 110 ($1.42), with a volume of 46 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Read Our Latest Report on CTG

Christie Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 102.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.86 million, a P/E ratio of -807.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 525.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

About Christie Group

(Get Free Report)

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Christie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.