Christie Group (LON:CTG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107.07 ($1.39) and traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.42). Christie Group shares last traded at GBX 110 ($1.42), with a volume of 46 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 102.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.86 million, a P/E ratio of -807.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 525.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

