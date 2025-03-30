Christian Mulvihill Sells 24,353 Shares of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) Stock

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) CFO Christian Mulvihill sold 24,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $19,482.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,231.20. This represents a 22.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christian Mulvihill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, Christian Mulvihill sold 710 shares of Greenidge Generation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $766.80.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Christian Mulvihill sold 723 shares of Greenidge Generation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $1,178.49.

Shares of Greenidge Generation stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenidge Generation stock. Soviero Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:GREE Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 251,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Soviero Asset Management LP owned approximately 2.25% of Greenidge Generation as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers.

