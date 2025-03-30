Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.26 and traded as low as $22.34. Chorus shares last traded at $22.34, with a volume of 447 shares traded.

Chorus Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95.

Chorus Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.6471 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.

About Chorus

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and solutions for transport and infrastructure. The company also builds and maintains a network of fibre and copper cables, local telephone exchanges, and cabinets.

