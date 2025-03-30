China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Update

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 867,700 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the February 28th total of 1,782,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Literature Stock Performance

Shares of CHLLF stock remained flat at $3.53 during trading hours on Friday. China Literature has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52.

China Literature Company Profile

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company promotes intellectual properties primarily through its online literature platforms, such as QQ Reading and Qidian; and New Classics Media, a film and TV drama series production house.

