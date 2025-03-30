Cheelee (CHEEL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.99 Million

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 30th. Over the last week, Cheelee has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Cheelee token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.71 or 0.00009271 BTC on popular exchanges. Cheelee has a market cap of $149.11 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83,138.74 or 1.00002656 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82,636.85 or 0.99398968 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Cheelee Token Profile

Cheelee was first traded on July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. The official website for Cheelee is cheelee.io. The official message board for Cheelee is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet.

Cheelee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 56,811,847.10259525 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 7.83220545 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $4,024,847.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

