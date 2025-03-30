Chartist Inc. CA Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Chartist Inc. CA decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 3.9% of Chartist Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,672,147,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,441,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,865,251,000 after acquiring an additional 352,358 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,878,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,740,740,000 after purchasing an additional 199,487 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,729,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,486,498,000 after purchasing an additional 243,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $200.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $191.34 and a 52-week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

