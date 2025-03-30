CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) is IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 141.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,525,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065,469 shares during the quarter. CEMEX makes up about 4.5% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of CEMEX worth $19,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CX. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter valued at about $190,346,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in CEMEX by 745.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,739,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,809,000 after buying an additional 23,576,914 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,056,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,441,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,093,000 after buying an additional 7,986,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 24,233,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,679,000 after buying an additional 6,110,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CX. Morgan Stanley lowered CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.82.

CEMEX Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of CX opened at $5.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.45. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $5.89.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

CEMEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. CEMEX’s payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

