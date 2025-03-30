Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Short Interest Down 55.6% in March

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Cembra Money Bank Price Performance
CMBNF remained flat at C$91.31 during midday trading on Friday. Cembra Money Bank has a 52 week low of C$91.31 and a 52 week high of C$91.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$91.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$89.01.
About Cembra Money Bank
