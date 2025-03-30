CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 185.85 ($2.41) and traded as low as GBX 183.80 ($2.38). CC Japan Income & Growth shares last traded at GBX 185 ($2.39), with a volume of 192,788 shares traded.
CC Japan Income & Growth Stock Down 0.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £248.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 185.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 185.25.
CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported GBX 5.32 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CC Japan Income & Growth had a net margin of 95.50% and a return on equity of 22.45%.
CC Japan Income & Growth Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In other CC Japan Income & Growth news, insider June Aitken purchased 878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £1,633.08 ($2,113.75). Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.
About CC Japan Income & Growth
The investment objective of the Company is to provide Shareholders with dividend income combined with capital growth, mainly through investment in equities listed or quoted in Japan.
