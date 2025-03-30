Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RYSE) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on April 1st

Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RYSE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:RYSE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.96. 1,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802. Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.75.
About Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.