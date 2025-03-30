CARV (CARV) Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges

CARV (CARV) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last seven days, CARV has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. CARV has a total market cap of $89.32 million and approximately $23.15 million worth of CARV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CARV token can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000485 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CARV Token Profile

CARV’s launch date was February 11th, 2022. CARV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,521,217 tokens. CARV’s official website is carv.io. The official message board for CARV is medium.com/@carv. CARV’s official Twitter account is @carv_official.

CARV Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CARV (CARV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. CARV has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 221,521,217.18 in circulation. The last known price of CARV is 0.39092742 USD and is down -9.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $25,063,210.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://carv.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CARV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CARV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CARV using one of the exchanges listed above.

