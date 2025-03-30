Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$83.20 and last traded at C$83.11, with a volume of 24862 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$86.05.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$189.00 to C$193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Cargojet from C$177.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$162.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$103.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$116.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 579.83 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 982.53%.

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

