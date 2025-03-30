Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Director Buys C$91,308.14 in Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$141.56 per share, with a total value of C$91,308.14.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNR opened at C$139.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$87.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$144.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$150.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$135.06 and a 12 month high of C$180.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$170.43.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

