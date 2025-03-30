Canadian Large Cap Leaders Spli (TSE:NPS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Canadian Large Cap Leaders Spli (TSE:NPS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.05 and traded as low as C$11.40. Canadian Large Cap Leaders Spli shares last traded at C$11.40, with a volume of 518 shares trading hands.
Canadian Large Cap Leaders Spli Stock Up 0.9 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.05. The company has a market cap of C$271.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.56.
About Canadian Large Cap Leaders Spli
NA
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Large Cap Leaders Spli
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Large Cap Leaders Spli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Large Cap Leaders Spli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.