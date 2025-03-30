California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 14,610 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,350,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.33% of Chubb worth $373,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 68,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,026,000 after purchasing an additional 51,545 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,218,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $9,509,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total value of $4,367,177.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,927.28. This trade represents a 33.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE CB opened at $296.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $118.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.26 and a 200-day moving average of $281.43. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $238.85 and a 1-year high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Hsbc Global Res raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. HSBC raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CB

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.