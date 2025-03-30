California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 312 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 926,528 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.43% of Autodesk worth $273,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the software company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Autodesk by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 440 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $261.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $195.32 and a one year high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $284.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.34.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,671.87. This represents a 44.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Autodesk from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.29.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

