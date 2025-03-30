Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 93.78% and a negative net margin of 528.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 million.

Cadiz stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Cadiz has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $5.68.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

