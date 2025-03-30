Bullseye Investment Management LLC Sells 74,077 Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 (NYSEARCA:AAPR)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 (NYSEARCA:AAPR – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,077 shares during the period. Bullseye Investment Management LLC owned about 1.57% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPR. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 in the fourth quarter worth $2,789,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.36. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $26.76.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF — 2 Yr to April 2026 (AAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure AAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

