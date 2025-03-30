Bullseye Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October (BATS:XTOC)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October (BATS:XTOC – Free Report) by 78.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,185 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October accounts for about 0.8% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bullseye Investment Management LLC owned about 6.34% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000.

XTOC opened at $28.36 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October has a one year low of $27.39 and a one year high of $30.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.36.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October (XTOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 3x upside return of SPY to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside, over a one-year outcome period. XTOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

