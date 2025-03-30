Bullseye Investment Management LLC Invests $637,000 in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter worth $383,000.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $30.96. The firm has a market cap of $404.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average of $29.46.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (QMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

