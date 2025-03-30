Bullseye Investment Management LLC Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF (BATS:JULH)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF (BATS:JULH – Free Report) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,535 shares during the quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC owned 1.99% of Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of JULH stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 million, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.20.

Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF Announces Dividend

Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3997 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

The Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – July (JULH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys JULH was launched on Jul 3, 2023 and is managed by Innovator.

