Bullseye Investment Management LLC Has $371,000 Stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,313 shares during the quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJUL. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TJUL opened at $27.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average is $27.77. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $28.24.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Company Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

