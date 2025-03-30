Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,672,147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,443 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45,890.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,394,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,860 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21,916.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 737,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,016,000 after purchasing an additional 734,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,774,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $200.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $191.34 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The company has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

