Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 400 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield in the third quarter worth $55,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Stock Performance

NYSE:BN opened at $51.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.21. The stock has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.57 and a beta of 1.65. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $38.18 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Brookfield in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

