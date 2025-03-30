Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $4.58 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWOFree Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,813,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,486,000 after buying an additional 2,076,998 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,684,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,672 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,607,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,039,659,000 after acquiring an additional 756,538 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 16,165,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,929,000 after acquiring an additional 85,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,596.9% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 15,718,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $730,113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,483,542 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $45.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

