Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 52 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $544,937,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $203,068,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $53,949,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,009,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,375,828,000 after acquiring an additional 161,277 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,364,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $254.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.11 and a 52-week high of $365.88. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PWR. Daiwa America cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $407.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $343.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.79.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

