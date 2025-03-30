Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the February 28th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Brooge Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BROG opened at $1.30 on Friday. Brooge Energy has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $6.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

