BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lessened its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,807,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995,585 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.96% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $49,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 75,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $2,765,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,948,447 shares in the company, valued at $182,449,240.89. The trade was a 1.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,654,739 shares of company stock valued at $325,937,151 over the last three months. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $35.11 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.28.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Further Reading

