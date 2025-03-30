Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the February 28th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BNTGY. UBS Group cut shares of Brenntag from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised Brenntag from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Brenntag Price Performance

Brenntag stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.08. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $16.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.07.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Brenntag had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brenntag will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

