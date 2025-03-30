Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $98.71 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,349 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $98,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $965,115.15. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,296.64. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,506.25. This represents a 59.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of GS opened at $543.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $387.12 and a 12 month high of $672.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $608.15 and its 200-day moving average is $571.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $782.00 to $659.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $590.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.