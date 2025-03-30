Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,368,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 247,652 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of FirstEnergy worth $54,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4,571.4% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FirstEnergy stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 104.71%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

