Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 565087 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays set a $11.00 target price on Bloomin’ Brands and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Bloomin’ Brands Cuts Dividend

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.34 million, a PE ratio of -67.36 and a beta of 2.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.27%.

Insider Activity at Bloomin’ Brands

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Patrick M. Hafner sold 9,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $79,497.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 606.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

