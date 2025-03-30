Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,217 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ARM were worth $9,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ARM by 89.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in ARM by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ARM by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of ARM by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.
ARM Price Performance
Shares of ARM stock opened at $107.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.01 and a 200 day moving average of $140.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.77. Arm Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $85.61 and a 1 year high of $188.75.
About ARM
Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.
