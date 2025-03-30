Blair William & Co. IL Increases Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $9,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 41.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,307.86 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $555.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1,769.14. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,348.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1,242.51.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.32% and a return on equity of 40.23%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,271.52, for a total transaction of $1,462,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,227.36. The trade was a 45.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chris Steddum sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.99, for a total value of $281,193.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,592.98. The trade was a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 68 shares of company stock valued at $91,008 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

