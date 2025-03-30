Blair William & Co. IL Buys 1,599 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHD. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 276,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,898,000 after purchasing an additional 17,905 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 15.3% in the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,262.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 97,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 89,956 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $6,322,069.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,442.06. This trade represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $1,216,378.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $707,941.26. The trade was a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,570 shares of company stock worth $7,538,449. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.81.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.7 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $109.14 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.35 and a fifty-two week high of $116.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.65 and its 200-day moving average is $105.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.79%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

