Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.28% of JFrog worth $8,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth $12,920,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,140,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,171,000 after purchasing an additional 124,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 57.0% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 66,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 24,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $1,112,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,444,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,244,048.96. The trade was a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $75,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,895. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,104 shares of company stock valued at $15,514,264 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Stock Performance

JFrog stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $45.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.11. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.79 and a beta of 0.95.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $116.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.16 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FROG. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on JFrog from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.06.

JFrog Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Articles

