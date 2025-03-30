Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 67,290 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 979.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,290 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $8,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Vertiv Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $74.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.74 and its 200 day moving average is $111.48. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $62.40 and a one year high of $155.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.72%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

