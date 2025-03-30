BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in BlackRock by 4.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 57,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,979,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,792,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 430 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.37, for a total value of $408,229.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,531,656.40. The trade was a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 20,430 shares of company stock valued at $21,234,629 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,225.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,155.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,261.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,120.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BLK

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $947.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $745.55 and a 1 year high of $1,084.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $978.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $991.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $11.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $0.41. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.66 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $5.21 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.