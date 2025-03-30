BlackCardCoin Price Down 16.1% Over Last Week (BCCOIN)

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. BlackCardCoin has a total market cap of $434,743.71 and approximately $336,199.12 worth of BlackCardCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCardCoin token can now be bought for $0.0435 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BlackCardCoin has traded down 16.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BlackCardCoin Profile

BlackCardCoin’s launch date was March 20th, 2024. BlackCardCoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BlackCardCoin is blackcardcoin.com/blog. BlackCardCoin’s official website is blackcardcoin.com. BlackCardCoin’s official Twitter account is @blackcardcoin.

Buying and Selling BlackCardCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlackCardCoin has a current supply of 70,000,000 with 10,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BlackCardCoin is 0.0492665 USD and is up 7.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $338,436.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackcardcoin.com.”

