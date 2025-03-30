Bitcoin SV (BSV) One Day Volume Tops $36.88 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $638.18 million and approximately $36.88 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $32.16 or 0.00038682 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Arweave (AR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00007824 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83,136.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.68 or 0.00367685 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000050 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,844,703 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is www.bsvblockchain.org. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
