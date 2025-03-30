BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,200 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the February 28th total of 715,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioRestorative Therapies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioRestorative Therapies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of BioRestorative Therapies at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Down 1.1 %

BRTX stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. BioRestorative Therapies has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $12.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 64.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

BioRestorative Therapies ( NASDAQ:BRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 2,697.08% and a negative return on equity of 98.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioRestorative Therapies will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

