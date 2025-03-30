Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Shares Purchased by AIGH Capital Management LLC

AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,663 shares during the period. Biofrontera makes up 0.3% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 10.47% of Biofrontera worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biofrontera by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 811,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 316,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BFRI opened at $0.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. Biofrontera Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.43. The company has a market cap of $7.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.30.

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

