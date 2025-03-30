Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Shares Down 7% – What’s Next?

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Free Report) fell 7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.15 and last traded at $14.15. 212 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bilfinger in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, and nuclear fusion services.

