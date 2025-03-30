Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Trading Up 18.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) were up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 413,162,344 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 561% from the average daily volume of 62,507,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Bezant Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £4.13 million, a P/E ratio of -496.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.03.
Bezant Resources Company Profile
Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.
