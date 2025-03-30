Best Dividend Stocks To Follow Now – March 27th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, and Ford Motor are the three Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares in companies that regularly distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. These stocks can provide investors with a steady income stream while also offering the potential for long-term capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

NASDAQ:TSLL traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.96. 247,566,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,279,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99 and a beta of -5.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.96. The stock had a trading volume of 64,214,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,456,490. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.18. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $64.95.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of F traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.96. 188,693,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,223,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.29. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

