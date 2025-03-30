Best Dividend Stocks To Consider – March 29th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Ford Motor, AbbVie, PepsiCo, Exxon Mobil, and Merck & Co., Inc. are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares in companies that regularly distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders through dividends. These stocks are often sought by investors looking for steady income in addition to potential capital gains, making them a popular choice for income-focused and long-term investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ stock traded up $2.83 on Friday, hitting $38.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,387,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,881,418. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average is $33.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

NASDAQ TSLL traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,092,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,384,745. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99 and a beta of -5.14.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,793,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,809,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

AbbVie stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.12. 6,477,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,704,425. The firm has a market cap of $362.85 billion, a PE ratio of 85.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.02. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $153.58 and a 12 month high of $218.66.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.27. The company had a trading volume of 8,549,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875,691. The firm has a market cap of $204.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.17. PepsiCo has a one year low of $141.51 and a one year high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.66. 10,220,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,706,266. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $103.67 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $510.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.58 on Friday, reaching $89.18. 12,390,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,054,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $225.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.92 and its 200-day moving average is $100.21. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $81.04 and a one year high of $134.63.

