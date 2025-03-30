Best Blue Chip Stocks To Research – March 27th

Karman, RF Industries, and NetSol Technologies are the three Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of well-established companies known for their financial stability, consistent earnings, and solid reputations in their respective industries. They are typically leaders in the market, offering reliable dividends and steady performance, which makes them attractive to long-term investors especially during times of economic uncertainty. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

NYSE KRMN traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.03. The company had a trading volume of 333,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,064. Karman has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $38.58.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.65. 16,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,160. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $5.77. The company has a market cap of $49.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.09.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.38. 6,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $3.34.

