Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN) Stock Price Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.92 and last traded at $24.92. Approximately 180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

Benchmark Bankshares Stock Down 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average is $23.96.

Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Benchmark Bankshares

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, commercial services, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans.

